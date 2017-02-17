REVEALED: Two businesses to open in empty CBD store

The former Dick Smith store in Gladstone Central is undergoing renovations for the new tenants.

THE guessing game continues as LJ Hooker remains tight lipped about Gladstone's new tenants.

The former Dick Smith building has undergone construction to make way for multiple new tenants.

LJ Hooker principal Tony Lloyd-Jones said people around town may have heard whispers of who the new tenants may be but he is not letting it slip.

"I'm under a confidentiality agreement but I think there are plenty of people who have heard," Mr Lloyd-Jones said.The real estate agent said negotiations continue to take place between LJ Hooker and the potential tenants.

"There's been some minor works to split tenancy," Mr Lloyd-Jones said.

"(The building) is currently being fitted out for two tenants ... we'll see some action in next couple of weeks."

Mr Lloyd-Jones said there are also other spaces vacant in the Palm Shopping Centre across from The Valley.

"It'll be good to see tenants moving around, it's not all doom and gloom," he said. "We're getting back to business."

The building is located at shop 1/172 Goondoon St Gladstone Central.