READY TO ROAR: Soccer tickets selling fast

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett and Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre at Marley Brown Oval to announce tickets have gone on sale for a Brisbane Roar v Gladstone Select side pre-season match on July 27.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett and Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre at Marley Brown Oval to announce tickets have gone on sale for a Brisbane Roar v Gladstone Select side pre-season match on July 27. Matt Harris

TICKETS to Brisbane Roar's exhibition match against a Gladstone select side on Saturday, July 27 at Marley Brown Oval are selling fast.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said almost 650 grandstand tickets had sold within 10 minutes of going on sale at 11am.

Cr Burnett said less than 100 grandstand tickets remained at 11.30am.

A Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre spokesperson said grandstand tickets were close to selling out as at 1.25pm.

A total of 3500 tickets will go on sale - 2500 general admission tickets and 1000 grandstand tickets.

Tickets can be purchased online via the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (GECC) gladstoneentertainment.com or by calling the GECC box office on 4972 2822.