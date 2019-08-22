READY, SET, GO: Sports festival coming to Gladstone

NEW: Gladstone will have it's first sports and active living festival in October.

THE Gladstone Region will have sports fever this October with the launch of the inaugural Sport and Active Living Festival.

Hosted by Gladstone Regional Council, the festival will run from October 13-20 and incorporate several community activities.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the week-long festival aimed to promote and showcase healthy and active living.

"Council will be facilitating four events throughout the week: the Launch Event, the Sport and Active Living Expo, Club Development Workshops and the inaugural Biondello Bolt,” Cr Burnett said.

The free launch event will be held at Memorial Park, Gladstone from 9am-1pm Sunday, October 13, and will have activities for all ages.

The Sport and Active Living Expo will be held from 5-7pm Friday, October 18, at Kev Broome Stadium, Memorial Park.

The council will also host come-and-try sessions for clubs around the region to showcase their sport.

"If community members have ever wanted to give a new sport a try but haven't been too sure how to start, the come-and-try sessions will be a great way to learn the basics and have a go,” Cr Burnett said.

Club Development Workshops will also help to provide sporting clubs with the knowledge, tools and resources to ensure their longevity.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for organisations to enhance their business plan, improve volunteer recruitment and build their capacity,” Cr Burnett said.

Club Development Workshops will be held on Saturday, October 19, at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Rounding out the week, the Biondello Bolt will be held at Mount Biondello - the highest peak in the city - starting at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Sunday, October 20.

There will be three categories: competitive, social and corporate races.

"The Bolt is a great, active way to see and explore the beautiful Mount Biondello,” Cr Burnett said.

"It'll be a great day with the family, helping to wrap-up the Sport and Active Living Festival and also celebrating the Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens' 31st birthday.”

The Sport and Active Living Festival is a first of its kind in Gladstone.

For more information, visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/salf