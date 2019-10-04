READY, SET, GO: sell-out triathlon on this weekend

POPULAR: The Agnes Water Triathlon is on this weekend.

POPULAR: The Agnes Water Triathlon is on this weekend.

It’s a record-breaking weekend for Agnes Water with the annual triathlon selling out for the first time.

The action starts on Saturday with the Junior Aquathlon, followed by the main triathlon on Sunday.

Agnes Water Triathlon president Justin Law said 167 competitors and 17 teams had registered to compete this year.

The course has changed from the backstreets to a run on the beach adjacent to Tom Jeffrey Park.

“It’s lucky we’ve got the tide this year to be able to do that,” Law said.

He said competitors would travel from as far afield as Bundaberg, Bagara, Hervey Bay, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

“It’s one of the first races in the series going forward,” Law said.

“People use it as a bit of a warm-up to go into summer before the bigger events.”

The Junior Aquathlon, which is in its third year, starts at 2.30pm. Under 10s will do a 250m run, 100m swim and 250m run, and under 14s a 1km run, 200m swim and 1km run.

Prizes are up for grabs for first male and female in both age groups.

The triathlon field will have a briefing at 7.10am and the race starts at 7.30am. The sprint event is a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run, and the enticer a 375m swim, 10km cycle and 2.5km run.

A number of lucky draw prizes are up for grabs in the two events, as well as prizes for fastest male and female in a number of age groups.

Law thanked major event sponsors Bendigo Bank and Agnes Water Pharmacy.

There will be a road closure on Spring Rd from 7.30-10am on Sunday.