Ready, set, go register for B2B 2018

COMMUNITY EVENT: Sean Balkin, Nathan Mafrici, Oliver Mafrici and Theodore Mafrici prepare for the Botanic to Bridge fun run. Glen Porteous

ON YOUR marks, get set and go register before it's too late for this year's Botanic to Bridge annual fun run on August 19.

The Mafrici family has pulled on the joggers and run in the popular community event.

Nathan Mafrici looked forward to going for another run this year and including his two sons Oliver and Theodore for the fun and fitness.

"Since having our boys, the motivation for participating in the event has been them," he said.

"It is really important that we role-model healthy habits and it is a great activity that we can all do together.

"I really enjoy that we can all be involved in some way and by getting out and active, we are able to support our community."

Mr Mafrici recommended for locals get behind the fun run and help others whether they ran, walked or pushed a pram with his father-in-law, Sean Balkin.

"The last two years the boys and I have run the event with Sean, the boys in the pram and Sean and I taking it in turns to push them along," he said.

"Someone always draws the short straw with the hills."

Gladstone Ports Corporation has announced Gladstone PCYC as the major community beneficiary for this year's Botanic to Bridge.

Funds raised through the ninth annual community event will help create Gladstone PCYC's YOUth Space drop-in lounge.

The eight-kilometre course starts at Tondoon Botanic Gardens and the three kilometre at Reg Tanna Memorial Park (duck ponds).

To register for the Botanic to Bridge go to www.botanic tobridge. com.au.