Readers’ wish list for hospital

WISH LIST: The Observer readers’ tell us what services they’d like to see at the Gladstone Hospital.

CHEMOTHERAPY services appears to be at the top of The Observer readers’ wish list for Gladstone Hospital.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services recently launched a survey asking residents what they’d like to see in a new specialist outpatient service.

We asked our readers on Facebook what services they think Gladstone Hospital needs.

Aside from chemotherapy, the most asked for was an ICU, Neurology, ear nose and throat, cardiology and mental health.

Tricia Yarrow wanted to see radiation and chemotherapy in Gladstone.

“At present radiation recipients drive 1.5 hours for 15 minutes of treatmemt then 1.5 hours to get home,” she said.

“Cancer treatment is very taxing on the body without the stress of 3 hours travel time as well.”

However GP services outside the hospital were also at the top of many lists.

Amy Shelton said she wanted a doctors surgery that’s open 365 days a year or a home doctor service.

“I’ve just moved from Mackay where we have the pick of three home doctor services and their Super GP clinic is open every day of the year,” she ssaid.

“Trying to find a doctor over the long weekend to prescribe some antibiotics to my sick three year old was impossible.

“This infection came on quickly and unexpectedly, hospitals are for emergencies, they should not be clogged up with simple antibiotic script requests and minor ailments that a GP could easily provide.”

CQHHS The official consultation for Gladstone Hospital closes on October 27.

To have your say visit https://cqhealth.citizenspace.com/gladstone-hospital/specialist-outpatient-services-gladstone/