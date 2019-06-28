Readers react to mobile phone ban in Gladstone schools

A MAJORITY of readers support a blanket ban of mobile phones in all schools across the Gladstone region

The view comes as Victoria's Department of Education and Training announced on Wednesday it would not permit the use of mobile phones on campuses from next year.

Exemptions will only be given for children who use devices to monitor health conditions or if a phone is required by a teacher for an activity.

Victorian education minister James Merlino told sister paper The Herald Sun the ban would tackle cyber bullying and improve learning outcomes.

"This will remove a major distraction from our classrooms so that teachers can teach and students can learn in a more focused, positive and supported environment,” Mr Merlino said.

"Half of all young people have experienced cyber-bullying. By banning mobiles we can stop it at the school gate.”

Readers on Facebook and The Observer website agreed with Victoria's mobile phone stance.

"Yep - ban them 100%,” Dan Williams said.

"No need for a student to have a phone at school. Last time I checked the schools have landlines if needed but it's on the parents too. Make your kids leave the phone at home.”

"Absolutely agree with banning phones in all schools, even for teachers,” Pat Bunting said.

"Hand them in when you go through the school gates and collect them as you leave.

"Hopefully by doing that there won't be as much bullying.”

"They might actually be able to learn something without the distraction of phones,” Threedogs commented.

However, one reader questioned the effectiveness of the ban to combat cyber-bullying outside school grounds.

"Do children in Victorian schools not have access to email, another means by which cyber-bullying can be enacted? It boggles the mind really,” George M said.

"A blanket ban will only push the bullying to out-of-school hours.”

On Wednesday, Queensland's Education Minister Grace Grace rejected speculation the measure would be rolled out in Queensland.

She said decisions should be made by leaders within each school - a view supported by last year's Anti-Cyberbullying Taskforce.

"The government supports principals in the establishment of appropriate protocols around mobile phone use in collaboration with their school community,” Ms Grace said.

The Department of Education has also provided guidelines for schools on acceptable use of mobile phones.