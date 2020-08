Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

SUNRISES, sunsets and beaches dominated the genre of photographs sent in to The Observer by readers this week.

We asked you to share your photos for our cover image and the one with the most likes was chosen for our Facebook page's cover photo.

The winning photo was taken by Melanie Dyball.

Residents can help make the news by posting stories and pictures to Facebook or by visiting https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/your-story/

It is simple to do and completely free.