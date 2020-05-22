Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Letters to the Editor

Why Premier is right to keep border closed

25th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUR SAY: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is right to keep the state border closed indefinitely.

By putting the wellbeing of Queenslanders first, she is ensuring that community transmissions of COVID-19 in NSW and Victoria do not spread into Queensland.

Until the two major southern states get their community transmission rates under control, the Premier is well advised by the Chief Health Officer to keep the borders closed until that time.

According to infectious disease experts in the US, the COVID-19 pandemic could last for up to two years, which means it could be early 2022 before people are allowed to travel freely again.

In the meantime, we all must learn to adapt to living within our own communities, and coming together to support each other in this crucial time in modern history.

Not being an alarmist, I am just stating the obvious reality.

DAVE FREDERICKS, Toowoomba

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk letter to the editor toowoomba your say
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: What every councillor spent on the election

        premium_icon REVEALED: What every councillor spent on the election

        Council News The Gladstone’s council hopefuls spent more than $60,000 to get elected in March. New data reveals how much each vote cost them.

        The three most problematic drugs in Gladstone

        premium_icon The three most problematic drugs in Gladstone

        News Drug use is rife in Gladstone, Lives Lived Well expert Leah Tickner tells us how to...

        SCHOOL’S IN: Gladstone students head back to the classroom

        premium_icon SCHOOL’S IN: Gladstone students head back to the classroom

        News Gladstone’s schools will almost be at full capacity from today

        Farmers look to sustainability with carbon credit

        premium_icon Farmers look to sustainability with carbon credit

        News Farmers in Flynn will benefit from Federal Government grants program