Read why Ubil Chol chose BITS Saints

AUSSIE RULES: Ubil Chol is already lighting up the training track at BITS Saints Football Club pre-season sessions.

It's Chol's infectious smile and personality that has resonated with the players as he embraced the Aussie way of life since making Australia home when his familt first arrived here in 2006.

"I was six years old then and grew up in Melbourne, in Richmond right next to the city," Chol said.

WHEN DID FOOTY START?

"I started playing football in 2010 and played the juniors with Richmond Football Club from 2010 through to my last junior year in 2017."

He then played for St Kilda City in Melbourne's Southern Football and Netball League competition and tasted success last season.

"I won the premiership in the under-19 last year and then last November Rick (new BITS head coach Rick Bean) contacted me and told me about his coaching role that he got," Chol said.

SEA CHANGE

He was reluctant to leave his family in Melbourne but after Chol called Bean two weeks later, he said that he would commit to the Saints only if he got a job.

"All of last year, I was doing nothing workwise," he said.

Now, he has a job with Global Manufacturing Group in Gladstone as a welder and boilermaker.

Chol said he is slowing getting used to the coastal Central Queensland heat and humidity and prefers that to the yo-yo weather of Melbourne.

He had played with the likes of star Richmond Tigers young gun Jack Higgins.

"I played a few games with him at the TAC Cup as well as Isaac Quaynor (Collingwood)," Chol said.

"There's two of my schoolmates who got drafted - one to Collingwood and his name is Atu Bosenavulagi and Josh Worrell who was pick 28 to Adelaide Crows last draft."

The Saints at long last have a player who can create off half-back to help the likes of reigning best-and-fairest Trent Millar and other fellow defenders.

Chol plays across half-back and wing positions and has pace to burn.

"I've worked on my kicking a lot and hopefully, I can help out the Saints," he said.

NEW RECRUITS

Chol joins fellow Sudanese-born player Steven Abouri and Victorians Scott Jackman and Robert Frost.

There are more recruits who are reportedly heading north to BITS Saints in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile the Saints will have a sign-on day this Sunday at the BITS Saints Football Club on Jacaranda Drive, Boyne Island at 9am to noon.