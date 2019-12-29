Read what new coach will bring to BITS Saints

AUSSIE RULES: Rick Bean will implement an 'enjoyable game-plan' for season 2020 for all grades to adhere to.

NEW ERA: Rick Bean said he will instil an exciting game-plan in which he expects all grades to adhere to.

The Victorian moved to his new home in Tannum Sands and will get to work as the new senior head coach of the BITS Saints A-grade squad when pre-season resumes on January 13.

Bean, who had a stint with the North Melbourne Kangaroos at the same time legends Denis Pagan and Malcolm Blight were at the club, said he was pleased to be back in Queensland.

"There were some vacancies around the place so I wanted to get to Queensland," he said.

"My father is sick and he's going through some treatment and I lost my mother about three years ago when I was in Victoria so I was miles away from her.

"That was my first instinct, to get up here and everything (has) sort of fallen into place and dad's at Sippy Downs on the Sunshine Coast and it's only four hours away."

Bean also secured employment as the GMG manufacturing operations manager.

His coaching in both Aussie rules and cricket spans the best part of three decades.

"I started in Melbourne and went to Albury as a kid and my parents travelled around a bit," Bean said.

He played there until under-16 level before he returned to his home town of Yarrawonga.

He played senior footy there when he was 15 and represented the league there at 17 before going to the Kangaroos in 1981 where he played under-19 and reserves.

It was at a time when Blight was coaching North Melbourne's senior side and Pagan was his first mentor at the 'Roos.

Bean quit North and went and played with Southport Sharks in the QAFL in 1983.

He played a couple seasons at the Sharks before going to Coolangatta and then Labrador to play in that club's 1986 premiership side.

BITS Saints' football department manager Alan Watkin has been Bean's point of contact during recruitment process of a new coach that started in early November.

"He's been very accommodating and up front and very professional in his approach," Bean said.

"That was a huge chunk of one of the reasons why I thought that this is the place for me."

Bean said he would bring what he believed would be a bit of education.

"I teach the players how to play the game and there's not much use to be able to kick and handball if you can't get it," he said.

"I'll teach them where to run and we'll have a game-plan.

"Everyone will be across the game-plan right through from seniors to juniors."

Bean's mantra is for the team to play as one and no reliance on individuals.

When asked if he would bring any recruits from Victoria, he remained tight-lipped but there was a hint of excitement in his voice.

"I sort of want to keep that close to my chest until they get up here," Bean said.

"If they all come up like they said they would, it will be a very exciting year for us."