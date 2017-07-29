Read for life skills

JUST as Pig from the classic children's book Pig the Pug learnt to share, children can often learn and grow with imaginary characters created by talented authors.

As a child, reading stories can be a fun way to educate yourself about life.

For Tannum Sands State School Year 3 student Isaac, reading is not only about looking at words on the page - it's the take home message for the reader that is most important.

Going beyond the words and pictures, he believes the moral of Aaron Blabey's Pig the Pug is to teach people not to be greedy.

"It's a good story, it's funny, and it sort of teaches you a lesson,” he said.

"Don't keep everything to yourself, you should share.”

Pig the Pug tells the story of "the greediest pug in the world”, but something unexpected happens when another character asks to share Pig's toys.

Other students at Tannum Sands State School are also gaining important life lessons from popular children's books, while learning just as much as the characters who keep them entertained.

Fellow Year 3 student Ella has also read Pig the Pug, and takes away a different message.

"It teaches people not to be mean to others,” she said.

