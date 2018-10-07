Menu
QPS: A Queensland Police vehicle.
'Reacted immediately': Security's quick response to stabbing

Gregory Bray
by
7th Oct 2018 5:30 PM
THE security guards at a Gladstone hotel have been praised for quickly coming to the aid of a stabbing victim on Friday night.

Queensland Police said an 18-year-old man was standing in Yarroon Street outside Central Lane Hotel about 2.15am when another man approached him and allegedly stabbed him with a knife once to lower abdomen.

He received a puncture wound during the alleged assault and was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

He was treated but not admitted.

A Central Lane Hotel spokesperson praised the actions of security staff.

"They reacted immediately when they saw what was happening," he said.

"The security footage revealed that the man arrived at 2.05am and was asked to leave the premises by security personnel soon afterwards.

"Security staff continued to monitor the man as he approached a group of people outside.

"He appeared to have had some words with them before the incident occurred."

The spokesman said security reacted to the situation immediately.

"It's a real positive that they were so alert," he said.

"The other positive was how quickly the police arrived."

A Kin Kora man was charged with unlawful wounding and will appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow.

