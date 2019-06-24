Reaching 'BEyond' their wildest dreams

Luana Jemma held her Raise the Resilience workshop yesterday for ages 7-11. PICTURED: Olivia Reeves

A GLADSTONE primary school teacher has merged her passion project Sparrow Kids Haven with Melbourne-based teacher Kate Whelan to create Project BEyond.

The pair, Luana and Kate, have been collaborating for about six months.

"We just realised that the mission on our hearts is the same,” Kate said.

"We both have this calling on our hearts to support young people and that means reaching everybody who is working with young people as well.”

Through their new Gladstone-based business, they hope to impact one million children and 2000 school communities by 2022.

Luana said they hoped to reach that number and that it wasn't "overambitious” and that the "ripple effect” played into it.

"People often forget what an impact they make in the world by being kind or respectful to one person.”

The pair will host their six-series workshop program over six weeks with the workshops being delivered in Gladstone from August18.

The program is based off The 6 C's of Education by Michael Fullan, the pair told The Observer.

"Luana and I have committed to each, pouring our entire hearts into this. This is such an important mission for us.”

The six-week package can be bought on the Project BEyond facebook page and through Eventbrite.