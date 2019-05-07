RE-BRAND: Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

SMOKIN' HOT: Rocksalt in Tannum Sands is re-branding to the Truffle Pig with more surprises planned for the future.

SAY Goodbye to Rocksalt Tannum Sands and say hello to the Truffle Pig.

The popular high-end restaurant is undergoing a re-branding to become a burger, pasta and smokehouse venue.

The business will have its first day of trade under the new brand on Wednesday, May 22.

In just 24 hours a new Facebook page for the business reached 1000 likes.

In a post on the page it says the re-branding was designed around feedback from what locals wanted.

"More affordable, more relaxed, family friendly, American bar, burgers, pastas, smokehouse specials, home-made ice creams, doughnuts, available as takeaway, craft beers and Great Northern on tap, more food challenges,” it read.

"The Truffle Pig page will keep you updated on what is in the smoker each night.

"Honest, same home-made loving food, just a different style that won't put a dent in your wallet.”

The restaurant will operate from the same location as Rocksalt Tannum Sands, at 1 Pacific Ave, Tannum Sands, opening the same hours.

The menus are currently being finalised and are expected to be revealed in coming weeks however a spokesperson did say the reaper wings would be similar to that of "yard birds”.

However anyone looking for their Rocksalt fill needn't worry. The Gladstone restaurant will still be in operation.

"That's the best part,” the spokesperson said.

"Rocksalt Gladstone will still be the same if not better.

"That will make more sense in a few weeks with Truffle Pig as a different style to satisfy a different need.”