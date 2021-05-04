Menu
The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at the historically low level of 0.1 per cent.
RBA keeps rates on hold

by Gerard Cockburn
4th May 2021 2:58 PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the nation's official interest rate at 0.1 per cent.

Australia's central bank confirmed predictions of no change to the cash rate ahead of the federal budget next Tuesday.

ANZ expects the RBA to keep rate at 0.1 per cent until at least 2024 and to continue its quantitative easing measures in the form of buying bonds.

Economists at the major bank also believe the term funding facility set up to provide cheap debt to banks would end in June.

Originally published as RBA keeps rates on hold

