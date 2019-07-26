Ray White to host a super weekend of homes

TOP BUYS: The Ray White Gladstone Sales Team look forward to seeing you during its Super Weekend of Open Homes this weekend: (back) Graham Bailey, Julie Wood, Derran Corke, Casey Flynn, Andrew Allen, (front) Melissa O'Donovan, Joanne Beach, Cheryl Lee and Linda Bailey.

THIS Saturday and Sunday, Ray White Gladstone will host the biggest open house event of the year, with more than 30 properties open for inspection.

Ray White Gladstone principal Andrew Allen sees this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase some of Gladstone's best buys in today's market.

"We are experiencing an enormous level of enquiry and a high volume of sales at present, which is fantastic for our sellers,” Mr Allen said.

"The concept of hosting the Super Weekend of open homes is to allow prospective home buyers, whether for full-time living or investment, the chance to view as many homes as possible across two days and see first hand the value on offer.”

Mr Allen also pointed out that due to the increase in enquiry and sales, the Ray White Sales Team was experiencing a shortage of homes to sell and was eager to speak to those thinking of selling.

There is also a huge demand for rental properties in Gladstone , with Ray White Gladstone's current vacancy rate sitting at a staggering low 0.3 per cent.

Ray White Gladstone's co-principal John Fieldus delivered his End of Financial Year Report for their Property Management Division and the figures achieved for the year were outstanding.

"In the financial year Ray White Gladstone's property managers fielded an enormous 7500 rental enquiries,” Mr Fieldus said.

Full Super Weekend details in tomorrow's The Observer real estate lift-out.