Ray White defends handling of employee's confrontational video

RAY White has responded to claims from a Gladstone employee that her boss mishandled a situation involving a video she posted on her Facebook profile earlier this week.

Like many Australians, 25-year-old Courtney Griffiths is extremely passionate about the same-sex marriage postal vote, which ends today. She has told The Observer she wants her sons to "grow up in a better world than the one we live in today", and gave the desire for equal rights across Australia as justification for posting the video online.

The video depicts a verbal argument between Ms Griffiths and several 'You Can Say No' voters campaigning on the side of a Gladstone road.

The video contains several swear words, racial slurs and insults. After the confronting incident, Ms Griffiths took to Facebook to share her opinions about what had happened curbside.

"I know I'm very opinionated," she said.

"But they need to research what they're say a bit more, and I would suggest they sit in a sex-ed class first before making some of the claims they made."

The video, which has about 6000 views, led to members of the public sending in complaints to Ray White Gladstone.

Lisa Pennell, spokeswoman for Ray White Group said "the principal's discussion with Courtney around her personal social media activity was necessary after we received a number of customer complaints."

"Our concern was around Courtney's conduct and had nothing to do with the debate over same-sex marriage," she said.

"We expect every member of the Ray White Group to conduct themselves professionally and respect all members of the community, as well as their right to have different opinions.

"The meeting was handled in a calm and professional way.

Reader poll Do you think both parties could have done things differently? Someone from your address has already voted. Current Results Yes, Ms Griffiths should have taken the video down 12% No, Ms Griffiths has every right to express her beliefs. 37% Yes, Ray White Group should have supported her through the backlash. 12% No, Ray White Group has every right to ask her to apologise. 37% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

"At no time did the office ask or expect Courtney to finish her notice period early and we wish her all the best in the future.

Ms Griffiths told The Observer she had quit her job several weeks before the incident involving the video transpired and that she was currently just finishing off her notice period.

"Courtney resigned her job at Ray White Gladstone two weeks ago for unrelated personal reasons," Ms Pennell said.

When asked if she would have refrained from sharing the video post or confronting the 'No' voters if she had known what the end result would be, Ms Griffiths said "no".

"I wouldn't change sticking up for my friends and any LGBTIQ person," she said.