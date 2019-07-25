Menu
2GB producer Chris Bowen (standing) and host Ray Hadley in their studio when they worked together.
Business

Ray Hadley being sued by ex-2GB producer over bullying

by Joseph Attanasio
25th Jul 2019 3:59 PM
TALKBACK radio heavyweight Ray Hadley has announced today that he is being taken to court by a former staff member, following months of highly publicised bullying accusations.

Former 2GB producer Chris Bowen blasted Hadley on Facebook earlier this year, labelling his conduct "vile" and "inexcusable".

Ray Hadley talking to his listeners about the court action on Thursday morning. Picture: Renee Nowytarger/The Australian
Hadley has since apologised for his behaviour towards his ex-colleague however Bowen refuses to accept it and is seeking legal action.

On air this morning Hadley addressed his listeners about the accusations and confirmed he would be going to court later this year.

"Earlier I spoke in response to allegations made on social media by a former staff member who was a close colleague of mine for 15 years. He accused me in various public forums of bullying him," he said.

"Yesterday I received notice that this former colleague is taking legal action in relation to those claims. Because this is now the subject of legal proceedings, there is not much that I am able to say at this stage.

"In recent months I've been the subject of intense public scrutiny over allegations regarding my behaviour earlier in my career.

"I've admitted to my previous shortcomings, I've also made no secret of the fact that in recent years I have done everything I can to do better."

Ray Hadley (centre) and Chris Bowen (right) celebrating a ratings award with their team in the Sydney 2GB studio. Mr Bowen resigned earlier this year.
Hadley went on to describe his sadness about the departure of Bowen earlier in the year, stating it was "one of the saddest days" in his broadcasting career.

"I'm particularly sad and concerned that it has now come to a legal action, which is now in the hands of my legal advisers," he said.

"As it's being heard in a court of law, it means I will have the opportunity to defend myself and that is more opportunity than I have had since these allegations first emerged.

"I do hope for his sake he is getting the support and advice that is best for him and his family."

bullying chris bowen ray hadley

