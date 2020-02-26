Menu
Rawhide reunion: Aramac to host one of a kind event

Sean Fox
sean.fox@capnews.com.au
26th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
ONE thousand dollars has been raised for this year's Camp Cookout competition as part of a special reunion in Western Queensland later this year.

The competition will consist of five categories which includes Best Curry, Best Stew and Signature Dish which have been announced for the Harry Redford Cattle Drive Reunion weekend starting on Friday, May 22, in Aramac.

While many drovers believe they have the best recipe for cooking over the campfire, this year's showdown will put their claims to the test.

Participants will be able to sell their food to the crowd while the Rooftop Express Show displays their daredevil horsemanship at the Aramac Showgrounds. Cooks are expected to prepare their food over a campfire to produce tucker for 20 people.

Meanwhile, independent judges will have the task of tasting each dish before they declare a winner.

So if you'd like to reminisce with other past participants or look back on your previous experiences of Harry Redford Cattle Drives, head along to the Aramac Showgrounds between Friday, May 22 and Sunday, May 24. Visit www.harryredford.com.au for more information.

