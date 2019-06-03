Rattling the tin helps RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter

RIDE ON: Ulysses Club of Gladstone's Clyde Luck with Capricorn Helicopter Rescue's Kirsty Wooler and Ashla Doherty after donating $500 to the organisation.

WHAT started as a tin jar collecting coins has turned into a $500 donation to the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter.

The Gladstone Ulysses Club have fundraised over the past two months at their weekly meet-ups before presenting a cheque to the Rescue Helicopter on Thursday.

Club president Clyde Luck said the organisation seemed suitable due to the accident risk facing motorcycle riders.

"It's something potentially we could all use at some stage if something happens,” Mr Luck said.

Ulysses club of Gladstone Clyde Luck and John Watson, with the rest of the club and Capricorn Helicopter Rescue's Kirsty Wooler and Ashla Doherty, after donating $500 to the organisation. Matt Taylor GLA300519DONATE

RACQ Capricorn Rescue spokeswoman Kirsty Wooler said the donation would make a great difference to the organisation. "We rely on the community support to fund our service, we're only 50 per cent government funded,” Ms Wooler said.

"Each year we need to raise $3.6 million from the community to assist the rescue service to continue their operation.”

The Ulysses club is an over 40s motorbiking group who enjoy weekly meet-ups and rides around town.

Club secretary John Watson said they had no overhead expenses which made fundraising easy.

"It's worked out quite a bit better than we thought,” Mr Watson said.

"We have coffee every week and just pass the jar around. It's completely voluntary, if you've got some change you just throw it in.”

The club plans to continue fundraising into the future.