RATES: How Gladstone compares after 2017-18 budget

A COMPARISON of local government rates after the 2017-18 budget announcement places Gladstone as the fifth highest general rate out of nine regional cities in Queensland.

Gladstone Regional Council's chief financial officer Mark Holmes has released his annual comparison of rates between nine local councils to show how our region "stacks up".

Mr Holmes says his analysis, which compares "apples with apples", shows Gladstone is in the middle of the pack.

He compared Gladstone's rate, water, sewerage and waste charges with other category four and five Queensland councils.

"The total rates bill in the Gladstone region on average is comparable to those in other regional centres," Mr Holmes said.

According to Mr Holmes' analysis, Cairns is the cheapest out of the nine category four and five councils with an average rate of $2472.31.

Mackay was the most expensive, with $2860.35.

Gladstone's average general rate of $2696, with water usage included taking it to $3036.

In the middle of the pack, just under $78 separates Gladstone (fifth highest) and Rockhampton (eighth highest).

"The rates is a bill people don't like, but we look at this and consistently show that council is average in that space when comparing ourselves to coastal regional towns in Queensland, we're in the middle," Mr Holmes said.

An average rate rise of 1.98% was announced in Gladstone Regional Council's "back to basics" budget this year, but 54% of Gladstone residents will have no change or a reduction in their next bill.

For 3% there will be a less than 2.1% rise, 17% will have a 5% rise and 21% will have a rates bill 6-10% higher than last year's.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett told The Observer during the budget release that the varied changes to rates was due to fluctuations in land valuation changes.

The average residential valuation in Gladstone is $125,662.

Mr Holmes, who has been Gladstone Regional Council's chief financial officer since 2013 but has worked with the council for 16 years, said it was a challenge to determine the ratepayers who fork out more, or less each year.

"It is fair to say that our comparison on almost all fronts places us in the middle of our peer group," Mr Holmes said.