Rates freeze, no ‘secret’ meetings: New mayoral candidate

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett delivered the 2019-20 council budget at Gladstone Regional Council Chambers on 17 July 2019.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett delivered the 2019-20 council budget at Gladstone Regional Council Chambers on 17 July 2019.

A GLADSTONE businessman intends to run against Matt Burnett in the contest for the position of Gladstone region mayor at the March 28 election.

Michael Fearns is the first person to confirm he will nominate to run against Cr Burnett, who hopes to secure a second term as mayor.

Mr Fearns said if elected, he would fight for a rates freeze for four years, stricter controls on budgets and procedures, and to stop "secret meetings and deals".

He also said he would reduce the mayor's remuneration by 25 per cent and remove superannuation and car entitlements.

The owner of Boyne Island steel fabrication business Laogard told The Observer he was "frustrated with the present mob".

He said there was a need to address rate rises, adding his own rates went up by 15 per cent each year from 2016 to 2018 and 13 per cent last year.

Michael Fearns plans to run for mayor at the upcoming council election.

Mr Fearns said he believed it would be viable to have a rates freeze.

"They've forecast a 3.4 per cent rise this year and next year, which would be about $5 million each year," he said.

"It's $5 million out of about a $275 million budget - I'm sure we can save $5 million."

The 70-year-old, who plays football for Yaralla, says he has the knowledge and ­experience for the job.

He said that when he told his wife of almost 50 years, Jean, about his plan to run for mayor, she told him it was "about time".

"She said to me, 'You're always commenting on how you can do a better job … it's about time you put your hand up yourself,'" Mr Fearns said.

If elected, Mr Fearns said he would adopt an "open door policy" and relocate council meetings so they were held in public areas, for example at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

All but two current councillors - PJ Sobhanian and Peter Masters - plan to run again.

Several residents have announced they will vie for a seat at the council: Mark McLachlan, Jordan Puku, Rio Ramos and Kyle Beale.

Candidate nominations for Queensland's local government elections are open from this Saturday until March 3.

Elections for mayors and councillors across Queensland will be held on Saturday, March 28.