RATES DISCOUNT: How to take advantage of incentive

GLADSTONE residents who pay their rates in full by October will be eligible to receive a 10 per cent discount on their rates.

The Gladstone Regional Council rates notices for 2020-21 will arrive in ratepayers’ letterboxes in the coming days with a 60-day discount period available for payment by the due date.

Ratepayers will have until 19 October 2020 to pay their rates in full to be eligible to receive the 10 per cent discount.

The rate notice includes the general rate levy, water and sewerage availability charges, half-yearly water consumption charge, waste bin charge and the Queensland Government’s Emergency Management Levy.

Registered online users already have access to a digital copy of their rates notice.

Mayor Matt Burnett said there were various payment options for ratepayers to choose from.

“Residents can pay by instalments, online, telephone, mail, in person, direct debit or by wage or Centrelink deductions,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council is ensuring ratepayers for Rural, Residential, Commercial and Light Industrial land

categories (Rating Categories 1-16) will not pay more in general rates or service charges than they did last year.

“In addition to this, Council’s Pensioner Rate Subsidy Scheme provides a maximum concession of $300, which has been increased since the 2019-20 financial year, for eligible pensioners.

“The Queensland Government also provides a maximum subsidy of $200 per annum for eligible pensioners.”

Ratepayers who choose to pay their rates via interest-free instalments are not eligible for the 10 per cent discount.

The following payment options are available:

– Paying by instalments – options to pay weekly, fortnightly or monthly are available

– Online – via GRC’s Online Services portal or using BPAY

– Telephone – call your bank to pay by BPAY using the biller code and reference number

– Mail – cheques and money orders made payable to Gladstone Regional Council

– In Person at Council offices or Australia Post

– Direct Debit – monthly and lump sum options are available

– Deductions – regular deductions from your Centrelink payment. Contact Centrelink and quote Centrepay reference number 555076313K. Payroll deductions may be offered by

your employer. Contact your employer for further details.