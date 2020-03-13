Rates, budgets and airport on agenda for Burnett and Fearns

MATT Burnett has hit back at claims he failed to deliver on his five-point mandate he announced at the 2016 election, when he was first elected Gladstone Region mayor.

At Thursday's Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited Meet the Candidates event, Cr Burnett said since being elected as mayor four years ago he had worked to minimise rate rises for Gladstone residents.

This was in response to the question posed to the councillor of 20 years: "Last election you promised to reduce or keep rates the same, what happened?"

"That's not what I promised last election. I promised I would do everything I could to keep rates at a minimum and reduce operating and capital expenses where I could," Cr Burnett said.

"I work with a great team of councillors and if I'm returned as mayor I will hopefully be working with a great team of councillors again to do the exact same."

Cr Burnett was responding to claims by fellow mayoral candidate Michael Fearns, who said the first-term mayor did not deliver his five-point mandate.

The points included easing costs for ratepayers, working with the region's primary producers to support growth and sustainability, encouraging new and existing business development, increasing in-kind support for hardworking volunteers, and ensuring the region received its fair share of state and federal funding.

"The most important thing I said I would do was to work with state and federal governments to deliver more funding for the community, and I did that and we've received more funding than we've ever seen before," Cr Burnett said.

Mayoral candidate Michael Fearns speaks at the GAPDL Meet the Candidates event.

Mr Fearns pointed to the 2016-17 budget when Gladstone Region residents were given an average rate rise of .3 per cent.

He said that was "so close" to zero.

"That .3 per cent is $3 in every $1000 in rates across the board. Is that very different to zero? I don't think so," he said.

Mr Fearns also said the airport and the council's debt needed more work.

The council's debt has reduced from $160.8 million in 2016 to about $109 million this year.

"In terms of the airport, the first thing we did was get a whole new, local board," Cr Burnett said.

"The new chair Adrienne Ward and other members of the board, who are all locals, are people who know the region well and we put these people in charge of the airport for a better outcome for the community."

Mr Fearns is the owner of Boyne Island fabrication business Laogard and said his experience in business ownership and project management would be valuable if elected as mayor.

He said he had a "strong analytical brain" and was prepared to work seven days a week - as long as he could still play football.

Mr Fearns was also the first president of Gladstone Engineering Alliance and is still a member of the organisation.

"I support (GEA) 100 per cent because by working together, small business can achieve something. Individually it's very difficult," he said.

During his five-minute introduction speech at Thursday's event, Cr Burnett listed key achievements from the past four years.

Some included the construction of pump tracks at Gladstone and Boyne Island, the launch of Popcon and Luminous, the $1.2 million upgrade to Kirkwood Rd and the $250,000 Boyne Tannum Pool feasibility study.

Cr Burnett also noted the council's involvement in attracting new business and development to Gladstone, including recent announcements for a hydrogen export and alumina plant.

Cr Burnett said he was "very proud" of the Local Preference Policy adopted in 2017.

"I'm respected by all levels of government and I'm determined and dedicated to deliver for the Gladstone region."