Ratepayers winners ahead of waste levy introduction

The weight of ratepayers' wallets have become lighter ahead of a state-wide roll-out of a waste levy.

The weight of ratepayers' wallets have become lighter ahead of a state-wide roll-out of a waste levy. David Sparkes

A CASH boost by the Queensland Government will ensure Gladstone ratepayers won't pay more due to the introduction of a waste levy.

Gladstone Regional Council has received $2.5 million from the government to off-set any costs.

The $75 a tonne levy will be brought in on July 1, with the aim of encouraging waste reduction in Queensland.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said no other Australian state provided support to councils for the levy.

"We are assisting councils by providing advance payments to ensure costs associated with the waste levy are not passed onto ratepayers,” Mr Butcher said.

"We are providing funding to councils that covers 105% of what they dispose in municipal waste, which means they are able to use the extra funds to invest in facilities and waste management programs.”

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said $143 million provided to 43 Queensland councils this year in advance payments ahead of the introduction of the waste levy.

"Queensland is fighting a war on waste, and the introduction of the waste levy will increase investment in the recycling and resource recovery industry and create more jobs,” Ms Enoch said.

"At the moment, we are generating waste faster than we are growing in population and we are also recycling only 45% of the waste we generate.”

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the money would cover costs of the dumping of municipal waste.

"The Premier said there would be no impact on rate payers for the introduction of this levy,” Cr Burnett said.

He emphasised Council's support for the levy.

"For our bio industry, it's a fantastic initiative,” Cr Burnett said.

More information on the levy is available on the Queensland Government's website.