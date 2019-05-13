Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The weight of ratepayers' wallets have become lighter ahead of a state-wide roll-out of a waste levy.
The weight of ratepayers' wallets have become lighter ahead of a state-wide roll-out of a waste levy. David Sparkes
Council News

Ratepayers winners ahead of waste levy introduction

Mark Zita
by
13th May 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASH boost by the Queensland Government will ensure Gladstone ratepayers won't pay more due to the introduction of a waste levy.

Gladstone Regional Council has received $2.5 million from the government to off-set any costs.

The $75 a tonne levy will be brought in on July 1, with the aim of encouraging waste reduction in Queensland.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said no other Australian state provided support to councils for the levy.

"We are assisting councils by providing advance payments to ensure costs associated with the waste levy are not passed onto ratepayers,” Mr Butcher said.

"We are providing funding to councils that covers 105% of what they dispose in municipal waste, which means they are able to use the extra funds to invest in facilities and waste management programs.”

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said $143 million provided to 43 Queensland councils this year in advance payments ahead of the introduction of the waste levy.

"Queensland is fighting a war on waste, and the introduction of the waste levy will increase investment in the recycling and resource recovery industry and create more jobs,” Ms Enoch said.

"At the moment, we are generating waste faster than we are growing in population and we are also recycling only 45% of the waste we generate.”

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the money would cover costs of the dumping of municipal waste.

"The Premier said there would be no impact on rate payers for the introduction of this levy,” Cr Burnett said.

He emphasised Council's support for the levy.

"For our bio industry, it's a fantastic initiative,” Cr Burnett said.

More information on the levy is available on the Queensland Government's website.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'I'm scared': High Court judgement looms for Bilo family

    premium_icon 'I'm scared': High Court judgement looms for Bilo family

    News THE fate of a Biloela family which has been held in a detention for 15 months could be decided tomorrow.

    Multi-million-dollar promise for youth and families

    premium_icon Multi-million-dollar promise for youth and families

    News Flynn electorate is set to receive a $5.1 million boost.

    'Look busy, the PM is coming'

    premium_icon 'Look busy, the PM is coming'

    News "I didn't even realise that it was the Prime Minister”