Ratepayers on board with discounted payment period

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett delivered the 2019-20 council budget at Gladstone Regional Council Chambers on July 17.

MORE residents have taken advantage of discounted rates than last year due to an extended discounted period.

The monthly Gladstone Regional Council financial statement for November was adopted at the latest council meeting.

The rates discount period was extended in September, which saw a 10 per cent discount extended to November 18 and a five per cent discount extended to December 18.

The council expected to lose $200,000 interest income.

The discount was implemented following community feedback and time delays with postage of rates notices.

As of the end of November 88.02 per cent of rates for the 2019-20 financial year were paid with $19.7 million outstanding.

There was also $8 million outstanding in rates payments from the 2018-19 payment period making up 4.42 per cent of residents and businesses.

There were 4501 ratepayers who paid in advance to the amount of $3.3 million.

Outstanding Rates year on year comparison graph.

Councillor Peter Masters questioned whether the extended rates discount period had impacted council’s receivable cash.

“Quite a lot of people have still paid their rates even with the extension of that discount date,” the reporting officer said. “Cash is still in a pretty good position at the moment.”

Mayor Matt Burnett said he understood more people had taken advantage of the rate discount period than last year.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck suggested more work could be done to encourage residents to pay their rates in full in advance.

A total of 1469 rates are being paid on payment plans, an increase from 1377 in October.

The year to date recurrent revenue is at $148.5 million compared to a budget of $197.2 million.

Other that 89.82 per cent is made of net rates and utility revenue.

Other sources of revenue included interest from investments, general purpose grants and State Government grant and subsidies.