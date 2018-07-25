Rate relief for some helps offset increase in utilities

MORE than 40 per cent of ratepayers will experience a rate reduction after Gladstone Regional Council delivered its 2018-19 budget yesterday.

The $282 million budget, the third under Mayor Matt Burnett, focuses on GRC's vision to "connect, innovate and diversify".

Cr Burnett said the council was able to place downward pressure on rates largely due to the organisational restructure taking place.

"The new structure enables major shifts in the way council operates, including an increased focus on how it manages its $2.3 billion worth of assets, plans its works and uses technology to improve our service while reducing costs," he said.

Highlights of the budget include an average general rate increase of 1.89 per cent (in line with local government CPI), while the overall rate rise for the average residential ratepayer will be 3.4 per cent.

About 58 per cent of properties will receive a rate increase, up to a maximum of 10 per cent. Rates for properties will vary depending on valuation.

There were small increases in water access, water consumption and sewerage charges, although the garbage collection charge will rise by $30.50, from $296 to $326.50.

Recycling services have increased across Australia as a result of China's decision to stop accepting Australia's recyclable materials.

Cr Burnett said the council had made a strong commitment to investigate all alternative service options during 2018-19 to reduce the impact of these market increases.

"Council is investigating many ways in which waste items can be converted into renewable energy which will significantly reduce council's carbon footprint and save ratepayer money," he said.

"Facility upgrades and improved treatment processes will create biosolid waste that is more efficient and cost effective for agricultural reuse and create sufficient capacity to potentially accept and treat fats, oils and greases in the future which, in turn, may allow for gas recovery and on-site power generation."

Benaraby landfill currently has a small scale methane gas-to-electricity system which produces enough electricity to power 1600 homes.

Council will receive $18.1 million of capital projects funding from federal and state government programs, including Works for Queensland, Building our Regions and Roads to Recovery.

Almost $100 million will be spent on roads and drainage, while footpath construction, renewals and upgrades across the region total $3.75 million, including $700,000 for a footpath between the Seventeen Seventy Marina and SES Grounds.

The Discovery Coast will also receive $980,000 for an upgrade to the Agnes Water waste transfer station, $400,000 on erosion control for 1770 and $230,000 for the 1770 Marina Precinct preliminary design.

Provisions have been made to investigate the possible construction of a public swimming pool in the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands area and to develop a master plan for the future expansion of a 10,000- capacity Marley Brown Oval.

Council set aside funds for a feasibility study into a pool or aquatic centre at Boyne Tannum, as revealed by The Observer on July 17.

Cr Burnett originally said the study would cost $150,000, but the budget has allocated $250,000. "It was always $250,000 - I got the figure wrong," he said.

"That doesn't mean we'll spend that much. That's how much is budgeted... I believe we can get it done within $150,000."

Cr Burnett said the 2018-19 budget was the sixth in succession not to include any new borrowings and that existing borrowings would represent a debt ratio equivalent of 4.6 per cent of physical assets by the end of the current financial year.

"There are some projected planned borrowings, but we'll be going through our long-term financial plan very closely over the next 6-12 months and will do everything we can to make sure we don't need to borrow any additional funding," he said.

Cr Burnett said he was proud to present his third budget as Mayor.

"Once again, Council has delivered a budget that balances the need to minimise costs for ratepayers with the long-term needs of a growing region," he said.

"Budget 2018-19 is the product of much hard work by my fellow Councillors and Council officers throughout the organisation, and I commend the work of all who helped deliver this comprehensive guideline to our region's continued prosperous and sustainable development."

To view the full 2018-19 Gladstone Regional Council budget visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/budget.

HIGHLIGHTS

Major Projects

$14.2million in flood damage repair works

$8.9m on Gladstone Waste Water Treatment Plant biosolids treatment

$3.75m on footpaths including $700,000 for 1770 Marina to SES Grounds

$1.7m upgrade of Red Rover Rd

$1.06m for Kirkwood Road/Lavender Boulevard intersection

$885,000 for Bray Park pump track (supported by Works for Queensland funding).

Notable Projects

$980,000 upgrade to Agnes Water Waste Transfer Station

$415,000 for Flat Rock picnic grounds, new boat ramp and access

$250,000 Boyne Tannum pool feasibility study

$100,000 Dog park facilities at Bororen and Calliope (supported by Works for Queensland funding)

$100,000 Marley Brown Oval redevelopment master plan.

Funds

Total budget: $282m

$99.7m roads and drainage

$48.9m sewerage

$47.8m water

$19.7m community development and events

$16.4m waste

$16m parks and open spaces

$7.7m arts and culture.