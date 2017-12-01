Rare tree given new life at cemetery

THE endangered Atalaya collina, better known as the Yarwun Whitewood was given a little boost at the weekend.

Barry Meiring, parks and conservation senior coordinator at Gladstone Regional Council led a team of community members to Nagoorin Cemetery in the Boyne Valley on Sunday to plant about 30 of the trees.

The threatened tree is only known to occur in the wild at two locations in the region.

Mr Meiring said when his team was approached by Gladstone Rotary Club about doing some planting at the cemetery he saw it as a great opportunity to plant threatened plants where they once grew before.

The seedlings planted were propagated from seed collected from the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.