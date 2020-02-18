Menu
21 The Esplanade, Barney Point, Qld 4680
Rare opportunity to buy waterfront property in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
A RARE waterfront property in Gladstone is on the market.

Property specialist Bevan Rose said the Barney Point property was one of the few waterfront properties in Gladstone.

“There are only 12 or 16 waterfront properties along the esplanade,” he said.

“It’s a pretty rare opportunity that a home like this comes up on the market.”

The Barney Point property was built in the late 1960s to house Queensland Alumina Limited employees.

“It was originally built for QAL managers who had come from America, it was one of the managers’ houses,” he said.

“In those days you didn’t have ensuites, so this house was one of the first in Gladstone to have one.”

Mr Rose said it had been a family home and had seen many milestones.

“The people who lived there had been their a very long time, but the owner is just looking to downsize,” he said.

He said the big solid house “needs a bit of work” and would be perfect for people who like renovating.

“Someone could pick this property up, do renovations and be in a really top notch position,” he said.

The 21 The Esplanade, Barney Point property has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and room for four cars. It is listed at $4999,000.

