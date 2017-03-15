30°
'Rare': CBD business on the market for $3.6M

Sarah Barnham
| 15th Mar 2017 7:23 AM
BUSINESS BARGAIN: Mid City Motor Inn on Goondoon St, is for sale.
BUSINESS BARGAIN: Mid City Motor Inn on Goondoon St, is for sale.

A GLADSTONE business has gone up for sale, and for no less than $3,600,000.

Goondoon St hotel, Mid City Motor Inn has been advertised across real estate sites as recent as yesterday.

Described as "popular” and in a "prime location” the business is just a few doors up from the Gladstone Yacht Club.

Its selling point is based on a 3.5 star rating performance, having undergone a recent $36,000 facelift and installation of solar panels.

The hotel is described as easy to be managed by just one person with no restaurant or corporate clients, however it is tenanted.

The current owner had also begun a redevelopment on the hotel, expanding it to an eight-level building, and has already xoned the site.

For more information, head here.

PM summons Curtis Island bosses for 'crisis meeting'

PRIME Minister calls urgent 'crisis' meeting with bosses of Curtis Island's gas plants, but they are refusing to budge.

