Rare buyers opportunity as Auckland Hill home hits market

HOT PROPERTY: This house at 26 Auckland Street, Gladstone Central has hit the market for $595,000

A RARE buying opportunity has just hit the Gladstone property market.

Gladstone residents can get a taste of CBD living with ocean views this weekend with the open home inspection of 26 Auckland St, Gladstone Central.

The four bedroom, two bathroom home is perched high on the hill with views overlooking the city and harbour.

Locations Estate Agents Principal Alicia Williams said the property hit the market three weeks ago for $595,000.

Ms Williams said the current owners had spent $265,000 on the property in refurbishments and structural renovations.

"It's the old world charm meets the modern age," Ms Williams said.

"The property is one of Gladstone's iconic residencies on the Auckland Hill precinct.

"With the current price point there has been a lot of interest and we expect it to go quickly."

At a glance the property features four large bedrooms, polished floors and high ceilings and a large deck.

The master bedroom features a bay window, harbour views, a large cupboard space and an ensuite.

The ensuite features tiling from floor to ceiling and a double shower.

Ms Williams said there was potential to build under the house to add an "extra level of living".

The house has access from both Auckland St and Lord St.

Ms Williams said the open home will start at 1.15pm on Saturday.