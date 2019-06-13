Menu
Toowoomba Courthouse
Rape trial of former Toowoomba psychiatrist continues

Peter Hardwick
13th Jun 2019 8:40 AM
THE Toowoomba District Court trial of a former Toowoomba psychiatrist charged with raping a patient will continue today.

The 48-year-old has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.

Opening the prosecution case yesterday, Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie told the jury that the Crown case was that the woman had entered into a consensual sexual relationship with her psychiatrist but on three occasions he had performed sexual acts on her despite her saying no.

The first incident is alleged to have occurred in the doctor's office in Toowoomba in September 2013 and the other two on the same night of September 29, 2013, at a city motel.

However, the defence claims the woman only mentioned rape four years after the alleged incidents.

It was conceded the psychiatrist had engaged in a sexual affair with the woman, but that was not a matter for the jury but for medical authorities, defence barrister Angus Edwards said.

He claimed the woman had wanted the relationship to continue but became angry when the doctor dumped her after his wife found out about the affair.

What the jury had to decide was whether this was a woman raped or a woman scorned, he said.

The court is expected to be closed to the public this morning while the jury watches a pre-recorded tape of the complainant woman giving evidence.

