Rape-accused business owner released into community

A GLADSTONE dad and business owner facing rape allegations has appeared in court for contacting his daughter, despite a strict prohibition.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was in custody at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday, arrested for breaching bail on February 20.

The man is facing charges of rape, indecent treatment of a child of lineal descendent and negligent acts causing harm.

The man is waiting for the matters to be dealt with, however, after being arrested in November 2018 for the serious charges, he was released on bail with conditions not to contact the victim, the court was told.

The court was told he firstly breached conditions on January 11.

About 10am on the day of offending police attended the man's address.

Police noted the victim, who the man was prohibited from contact with, was also at the address.

The court was told police spoke with the man, who then called his lawyer and agreed to attend the police station in the following days.

The man breached the bail conditions again on February 20, twice.

The 15-year-old victim was waiting for her school bus when the man called her about 8am.

The phone call lasted for four minutes.

The court was told the man was telling the girl his partner was "ignoring him” and it made him "upset”.

Another phone call to the victim was made about 1.10pm and lasted for about 10 minutes.

The court was told the conversation in this phone call was to do with the man's mental health.

The man told the victim his children "hated him”.

At 2.50pm that day, police spoke to the man who told officers he was upset and just wanted "someone to talk to”.

He has been in custody since.

The court was told the 58-year-old man was self-employed and had three children.

The court was told because of the allegations against him, the man was not to have contact with his 15-year-old daughter.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton said the allegations were serious and there was a reason the man was prohibited from contacting the victim.

Mr Luxton said the man's bail allowed him to remain in the community until the allegations had been dealt with.

Mr Luxton said although the man had the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty, he needed to abide by the prohibition.

The man's bail was not revoked.

Mr Luxton imposed a 12-month probation order and convictions were recorded.

The court was told if the man breached the bail again he would be facing imprisonment.

The serious matters were adjourned to April 1 for a registry committal.