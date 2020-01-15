Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ranger Stacey.
Ranger Stacey.
News

Ranger Stacey gets onboard with Lady Musgrave crew

Mikayla Haupt
by
15th Jan 2020 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TELEVISION star Ranger Stacey has stepped onboard with the Lady Musgrave Experience crew as the iconic show Totally Wild takes a look at the local citizen science program.

Lady Musgrave Experience managing director Brett Lakey said the Totally Wild crew were out at Musgrave yesterday with master reef guide and marine biologist Natalie Lobartolo taking in the citizen science program - Marine Biologist For A Day.

Mr Lakey said the program had been well received with plenty of families engaging and the kids were loving it.

As well as earning about the reef, coral and island, the program enabled participants to collect valuable data about the state and management of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park by using the Eye on the Reef and CoralWatch citizen science methods.

For more about the program visit https://ladymusgraveexperience.com.au.

More Stories

Show More
lady musgrave experience ranger stacey
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME SPREE: Teens charged over 13 break and enters

        premium_icon CRIME SPREE: Teens charged over 13 break and enters

        Crime Police say the alleged offenders stole “well in excess” of $5000 during the spree.

        ‘You’d better hurry’: Get your Super Rugby tickets

        premium_icon ‘You’d better hurry’: Get your Super Rugby tickets

        News WITH just two days before the Queensland Reds take to the field against the...

        Community meeting for Captain Creek

        Community meeting for Captain Creek

        News A meeting will be held to discuss the formation of a new rural fire brigade for the...

        First cruise ship of the year sets sail

        premium_icon First cruise ship of the year sets sail

        News The first ship of just three booked in so far for 2020 is due to dock in Gladstone...