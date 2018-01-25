Random kindness during scooter dilemma warms Barry's heart

Barry and Margaret Simpson, pictured with their dog Mollie, want to thank the people who helped them when Barrys wheelchair broke down.

BARRY Simpson has temporarily lost his independence but he and wife Margaret have recently gained an appreciation of Gladstone's kindness.

Barry's mobility scooter - affectionately named The Harley with its 14-inch wheels and high handlebars - is under repair after it broke down twice in the past month.

Scooting from his Toolooa home to Kin Kora a few weeks ago, Barry unexpectedly hit a fire hydrant, which did not have its cover secured.

The impact lifted up the back end of his scooter and for a moment he feared he would go over the handlebars.

Barry has used the scooter since 2012 after he had a stroke the year prior and lost some of his mobility on his left side.

"It feels like my legs have been cut off ... that bike is my freedom, it gives me my independence,” he said.

The scooter was fixed but last week it broke again while Barry was travelling down Dixon Dr.

During both breakdowns, Barry met people who lived nearby and others who were walking by and happy to help.

"One young bloke, named Ryan I don't know his other name, was walking his dog and he stopped to make sure I was OK,” he said.

"Then he came back to see me and gave me some water and strawberries, it was lovely.”

Another woman gave Barry a chair to sit on in the shade while he waited for the RACQ.

And another sat with him for company until Margaret arrived, his wife of 52 years.

Telling their story from rocking chairs in the lounge room of their long-term Toolooa home, Barry and Margaret said they wanted to publicly thank those who "went beyond the call of duty”.

They have also given Lotto quickpicks to those who came out of their homes to help.

But Barry said he's still waiting to see Ryan walking his dog again.

"Human kindness is still there when required,” Barry said.

"Everyone went out of their way to help me.”