Shari, Ruby and Bella Gibson, Kobie and Ben Bultreys and Lilly Gibson are ready for Port Curtis touch Association's upcoming season
Sport

Ramping up for new touch season

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jan 2020 6:00 AM
TOUCH: GRAB your footy boots because Port Curtis Touch Association’s season will kick off in a few weeks.

President Ben Bultreys said the club was a very social club.

“There’s a focus on families playing together as well,” Bultreys said.

“Kids can play from the age of 10 so I play with my son”

This season, the club has opted to donate five per cent of registration fees to the Mt Maurice Rural Fire Brigade.

Bultreys said it was important for the club to support the local community and this was an easy way for the club to give back.

He said it also gave grants to its junior players to go towards their representative pursuits.

The season will run for 16 rounds with a break over Easter.

And there’s a reward for the teams that come out on top.

“Even though the teams win the grand final, they win 50 per cent of their registration back for next season,” Bultreys said.

“Second place gets 25 per cent back.”

The mixed competition will start on February 3.

Ladies and mens will commence February 5.

If you’re looking to join the competition as a team or individual, call Bultreys on 0435562978.

