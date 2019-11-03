Ram raiders target Ipswich jewellery store

Police responded to an armed robbery in Springfield Central on November 3.

POLICE are investigating a burglary at a jewellery shop that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at a shopping centre on Main Street in Springfield Central.

Around 12.50am three people allegedly drove a stolen Mazda 121 through a locked roller door and gained entry to the mall area of the shopping centre. They then drove the vehicle into the front window of a jewellery shop.

All three people allegedly entered the store and smashed multiple glass display cabinets with hammers.

A woman working in the shopping centre confronted the alleged burglars in the jewellery shop.

One of the alleged burglars was armed and threatened the woman with a knife.

When other workers came to her aid, the armed person then pointed the knife at the group.

Two of the people in the jewellery shop then fled.

One of the workers attempted to remove the keys from the stolen Mazda and was wounded by the armed person.

The armed man fled and was located by police and arrested along with a second man.

The third man fled the scene and is still outstanding.

The wounded man was provided with first aid at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.