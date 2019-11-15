Ram-N-Scram positive after champs

TOUGH WIN: On top is Daniel Tidd. left to right: Tharyn Thomas, Jordana Hearn, Lou Sykes and Jessica Mckim-Hill.

ROLLER DERBY: His playing name is Ram-N-Scram when he rolled out for the "Brawlers" at the Australian Men's National Roller Derby (AMRD) Championship in Brisbane.

Daniel Tidd and his Gladstone Roller Derby club team-mate Brett McKim-Hill were a part of a team that finished just short of a bronze medal.

"I think considering we're a group of players that live quite some distance apart and struggle to get together to train together and because of that we did quite well," Tidd said.

Brawlers beat Perth Men's Derby 359-171 but suffered a 254-79 loss to Brisbane men's team "The Scartel".

Brawlers" then backed up against Canberra team "Capital Carnage" but went down 132-98 to finish fourth.

"We had beaten "Carnage" before so hoped to come away with a win and retain the third spot that we achieved last year, but they have also worked extremely hard this year and after an extremely tough slog of a game they beat and unfortunately knocked us out of medal contention.

"The standard was the best in Australia and there were players sprinkled amongst the teams that are also on the Australian representative team called the "Wizards" with some teams having multiple top level representatives playing with them," he said.

Moving forward, Tidd said he wanted to be in the running to make the Australian team.

"There's a lot of hard work and saving money before that happens as try-outs and regular training sessions happen down in Brisbane and Melbourne along with costs associated of going overseas to represent Australia in the Men's Roller Derby World Cup," he said.

"I would also like to bring back my experiences with the higher level men's derby and help our Gladstone mixed and women's team (Haul Stars and Hustlers) become even stronger and help grow the sport in regional areas to open up more avenues for more games and tournaments because it's such a fun and rewarding sport to play."