Major Ed Dahlheimer at the Gladstone cenotaph.
Raising a flag to the fallen

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Apr 2020 2:44 PM | Updated: 2:44 PM
This time 12 months ago, Major Ed Dahlheimer was sharing breakfast with Turkish soldiers at a base in Afghanistan.

It was his first operational deployment, and he was working as a military adviser with members of the local army, police and secret service looking after the security of the Kabul province.

"It was thought provoking, thinking about how far we've come from being enemies to allies and helping another country fight a war," he said.

Maj Dahlheimer has spent more than three decades in the Army Reserve and this Anzac Day was supposed to be his first marching as a returned serviceman.

Instead, he'll raise the Australian flag he took to Afghanistan and, along with countless others, hold a service in his driveway.

"I actually feel there will probably be more Australians taking part in this Anzac Day than ever before," he said.

Maj Dahlheimer used some of his leave during his nine and a half month deployment to visit the Western Front in France.

Tomorrow he'll remember what he saw and felt on the ground that Australian soldiers walked around a century ago.

He visited 437 graves over 3000 kilometres in the North of France.

At some cemeteries, he just stood in amazement at the number of sons, brothers and fathers who didn't come home.

"I made it a bit of a pilgrimage to honour them," he said.

'The 42nd battalion had meant so much to me, it trained me and developed me as a young soldier," he said.

The 42nd's lineage goes back to World War One, and Maj Dahlheimer said it was moving to walk through a small cemetery in Belgium farmland, surrounded by empty fields.

'Over 50 per cent of the dead in there were 42nders," he said.

Now his focus is supporting other veterans as a member of the RSL, and he said those feeling isolated could always reach out to a friend or support organisation.

"Don't be afraid to talk to your mates," he said.

 

 

Anzac Day breakfast in Afghanistan in 2019 with Turkish and Australians on deployment.
