Raise your hand if you need funds

COMMUNITY groups or individuals in need of funds are encouraged to put in a submission following Andersons Auto City Gladstone Police Charity Golf Day held earlier this month.

Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville said it was an "excellent effort” from everyone who helped raise the final amount of $23,500 - both on and before the day.

"It's great to see the support provided to the local police in Gladstone,” Insp Somerville said.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service will each receive $7000.

"They are both organisations which we use regularly and the police and other emergency services see the work that they do and the benefits that they have in assisting us and also the general community,” Insp Somerville said.

There is about $7500 left to go towards helping local not- for-profit community groups and individuals. "That was the whole idea ... to have community groups ... that we could help so that money stays here,” Insp Somerville said.

"It's raised by the community, for the community really so that we can help local groups.”

So far Calliope Netball Association and Crime Stoppers Gladstone will each receive $500.

Once submissions have been received, the Police Charity Golf Day committee will assess where funds should go.

Submissions to Colleen at policecharitygolfday@gmail. com by deadline October 11. Enquiries: 0401288017

