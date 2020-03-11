RAISE THE ROOF: Funds needed for creative hub

Jamie Tattersall, William Debois, Jenny Fournier and Kristel Kelly from Crow Street Creative are raising funds for a roof over their stage.

A CREATIVE organisation in Gladstone is seeking community help to make their facility weather proof.

Not-for-profit group Crow Street Creative have launched a fundraiser on chuffed.org hoping to raise $44,000.

The work would include building a shelter over the main stage and purchasing large umbrellas for the tables their bimonthly event.

Treasurer William Debois said this would stop rain from shutting down the event.

“When musicians play they’ve got loads of equipment, even just a shower can ruin an amplifier or a guitar,” Mr Debois said.

“We’ve had to cancel events because of the rain … the problem is there’s just no way around it.”

Up to 2000 people use the venue each month for classes, events and business operations. The venue also hosts regular Friday and Saturday events, celebrating their fourth birthday this Friday.

In that time the arts community has grown to love the events. Volunteer Jamie Tattersall said people still show up to Crow Street even in the rain.

“We’ve just got people who religiously come,” Mr Tattersall said.

“Any time you come down here there’s never an issue, everyone just has a good time.

“It’s very inclusive.”

The money will be raised through bar sales at their usual Friday and Saturday events along with a major fundraiser in September.

“In the run up to that what we are encouraging people to do is effectively donate, starting at $20 and in exchange they can become a member,” Mr Debois said.

“But the best way to actually help us is to come along and keep the event going.”