Raise funds and hope for Gladstone cancer sufferers

Zoe Calis and Monique Morgan will walk in the up coming Relay For Life.

Zoe Calis and Monique Morgan will walk in the up coming Relay For Life. Mike Richards GLA160718WALK

CANCER touches everyone and never more so when Zoe Calis lost her father Forty in 2010 to it and gave her the strong desire to take on the disease.

Every year since then, Zoe Calis makes her yearly pilgrimage to Chanel College and march in her crusade against cancer in the Relay For Life.

"I did it first because my father (Forty) passed away in 2010 to cancer and for the past three years I've been doing it with a group of friends,” Zoe said.

"I have a group of friends who had close ones affected by cancer and we are really passionate about it.

"Every year we change up the name and have a bit fun doing the relay.”

The team this year is called Daffodil Domination and are on track to get its sponsorship goal.

Daffodil Domination has raised so far $1710 of its target $2000 and is still looking for more sponsors and support for the team.

"We love doing it every year and each team has to raise a minimum of $2000,” Zoe said.

The Gladstone Relay For Life is on July 28 and 29 and hosted at the Chanel College oval.

It is a fun overnight experience to raise money for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services.

Relay is a chance for communities to recognise and celebrate those who have overcome cancer or undergoing treatment. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the memory of loved ones lost to cancer.