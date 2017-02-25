BOM, storm chasers: Rain to intensify from Sunday

ALTHOUGH tomorrow looks nice and sunny for Gladstone, there could be a few showers on Sunday and even more next week.

That's the forecast from Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lauren Pattie.

"On Sunday though we start to see a new high moving into the Tasman Sea, and as this does so, the ridge along the coast builds up, and because of that we see a return of moisture, so the showers start to increase from Sunday," she said.

Ms Pattie said the showers could start around mid-morning and into the afternoon.

"That trend is going to continue through the entire week," she said.

"So Monday through to Friday, there's a good chance of seeing some showers right throughout the week."

Tomorrow is expected to hit a maximum of 32 degrees.

On Sunday the maximum predicted is 31 degrees.