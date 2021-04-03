Menu
The Gladstone region is set for a miserable Easter Sunday and Monday as a coastal trough wreaks havoc across most of Central Queensland. .
Weather

RAINS ARE COMING: Gladstone region to cop Easter barrage

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
3rd Apr 2021 12:00 PM
The Gladstone region is set for a wet and windy Easter’s day as a coastal trough wreaks havoc right across Central Queensland.

Despite only a few showers forecasted for the Gladstone region on Saturday, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson expects widespread showers with significant rainfall totals tomorrow.

“Tomorrow we have some more showers and by the evening that might end up looking like widespread rain by tomorrow night,” Mr Thompson said.

“From Sunday night into Monday morning the Gladstone region could see anywhere from 20 to 50 millimetres of rainfall.”

Mr Thompson credited the significant rainfall totals for the Gladstone region to a developing coastal trough.

“We are expecting that trough to start moving southwest towards the Queensland coast over the next couple of days,” he said.

“So what that means is we’ll have increased rainfall through those coastal region through the end of the Easter weekend.”

The top for Easter Sunday is just 26 and the BOM spokesman said to expect the afore mentioned showers and cloud conditions to have an affect on your plans.

“A little bit cooler tomorrow with those cloudy conditions with fresh winds of 25-30 kilometres into the city,” he said.

Gladstone Observer

