RAINFALL: Who got the rain overnight?
THE WET season continued to live up to its name overnight, but a meteorologist said this could be the last of the heavy falls.
Gladstone Radar received the highest falls centrally with 21mm recorded since 9am yesterday.
Further south Captain Creek recorded 31mm.
The rest of the region saw lighter rainfall with totals between 1 to 7mm.
Boyne Island missed out, with 0mm of rainfall recorded.
BoM meteorologist Kimba Wong said there was a good chance of showers and storms later today.
“Heavy falls we’ve been seeing are less likely as you head through the later parts of this week.” she said.
“There’s still a chance of showers and storms over the weekend and more onshore shower activity.”
So far this month 82mm has been recorded at the Gladstone Airport, just under half of the 173.3mm February average.
Rainfall Totals since 9am yesterday:
Gladstone Radar: 21mm
Gladstone Airport: 0.2mm
Calliope: 1mm
Benaraby: 1mm
Awoonga Dam: 2mm
Iveragh: 7mm
Miriam Vale: 1mm
Captain Creek: 31mm
How much rain did you get? Let us know in the comments.