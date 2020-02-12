Menu
RAINY DAYS: Gladstone has had plenty of rain during the past week.
RAINFALL: Who got the rain overnight?

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Feb 2020 9:45 AM
THE WET season continued to live up to its name overnight, but a meteorologist said this could be the last of the heavy falls.

Gladstone Radar received the highest falls centrally with 21mm recorded since 9am yesterday.

Further south Captain Creek recorded 31mm.

The rest of the region saw lighter rainfall with totals between 1 to 7mm.

Boyne Island missed out, with 0mm of rainfall recorded.

BoM meteorologist Kimba Wong said there was a good chance of showers and storms later today.

“Heavy falls we’ve been seeing are less likely as you head through the later parts of this week.” she said.

“There’s still a chance of showers and storms over the weekend and more onshore shower activity.”

So far this month 82mm has been recorded at the Gladstone Airport, just under half of the 173.3mm February average.

Rainfall Totals since 9am yesterday:

Gladstone Radar: 21mm

Gladstone Airport: 0.2mm

Calliope: 1mm

Benaraby: 1mm

Awoonga Dam: 2mm

Iveragh: 7mm

Miriam Vale: 1mm

Captain Creek: 31mm

How much rain did you get? Let us know in the comments.

