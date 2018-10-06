RAINFALL TOTALS: Gladstone 'the luckiest place on the coast'

RADAR: Showers over Gladstone last night

RADAR: Showers over Gladstone last night Facebook

A SPOKESPERSON from the Bureau of Meteorology said the showers last night had made Gladstone "the luckiest place on the coast."

"There was a lot of activity around Baralaba, where storms delivered 40mm of rain," he said.

"But as far as rainfall on the coast Gladstone certainly did well."

Although he did admit the falls were hit and miss with Boyne Island getting the lion's share of showers.

Falls to 9am this morning were:

Boyne Island - 11mm

Raglan - 8mm

Gladstone Airport - 5mm

Calliope - 5mm

Nagoorin - 3mm

Miriam Vale - 1mm

Captain Creek - 0mm

Today's forecast is for potentially more of the same.

"There's some lingering instability," the spokesperson said.

"It's a bit hit and miss but there is a chance of more showers this afternoon and a potential thunderstorm."

Tomorrow's forecast is for a slight chance of isolated showers.