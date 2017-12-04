RAINFALL TOTALS: Gladstone drenched, more to come

Sam Cobb and Koa Cobb at the GECC Annual Christmas Street Party in Gladstone, December 3, 2017.

LONG-PROMISED wet weather has finally arrived in Gladstone, with the region receiving a drenching last night and more rain on the way over the next 24 hours.

The Gladstone Radar Alert received 35mm in the 24 hours to 9am, while Gladstone Airport received 34mm and Awoonga Dam 16mm.

The city itself was among the less-affected areas of the region though, with Iveragh receiving 56mm and 1770 copping a massive 67mm.

Miriam Vale recorded 41mm and Captain Creek posted an impressive 47mm.

There are no official reports of road closures yet from the council or the Department of Transport and Main Roads, though readers have reported water on Fingerboard Rd and Tablelands Rd at Essendean Bridge this morning.

WATER ON THE ROAD: Essendean Bridge at Baffle Creek at 10.15am, December 4 2017. Gladstone Regional Council

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued its fifth Flood Watch for the region since Friday, warning that minor flooding is possible across coastal catchments today and tomorrow.

The warning still applies to catchments including:

Dawson and Don Rivers

Calliope River

Boyne River

Baffle Creek

Kolan River

Burnett River

Anyone living or working near those waterways should continue to monitor river levels and Bureau warnings closely.

"Rainfall totals and river level rises are expected to be significantly lower than those experienced in the Wide Bay catchments in October, and certainly nothing comparable to the widespread rainfall and flooding seen in Cyclone Debbie," the Flood Watch reads.

Bureau forecaster David Bernard said Gladstone would likely see a continuation of showers and storms from this afternoon and overnight.

"Currently there's been a band of weather that's just moved through Gladstone, heading towards the Wide Bay coast," he said.

"You're likely to see further showers and storms developing later this afternoon, and potentially heavy falls.

"Something in the order of 50-100mm is not out of the question, but most likely it will be less than that."

HEAVY RAIN: The Bureau's view of Gladstone from its 128km Radar Loop. Bureau of Meteorology

Mr Bernard said the rough weather would clear some time tomorrow.

"It could be as late as the afternoon, but could also clear out in the morning," he said.

"It looks like a trough system will move off the coast and take the weather with it.

"After that you're looking at fine weather for the next few days."

What to remember

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life-threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

The next Flood Watch is expected to be issued before 12.30pm tomorrow.

Remember: if it's flooded, forget it.