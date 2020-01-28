Rainfall not enough to break drought

New grass growing for Katie Marie Thwaite's cattle. She took to Facebook to say it was exciting given this was all dust last week.

CREEKS flowed and water tanks got some much-needed relief as Gladstone copped a drenching over the weekend - but it wasn't enough to break the drought. Bureau of Meteorology data shows Gladstone Airport received almost 75mm of rain between Friday 9am and Monday 9am, with most falls occurring Friday morning.

Gladstone Radar recorded much less, receiving only 15mm in the same period.

Further south, Miriam Vale only saw about 50mm of rain.

The Shop co-owner David Thorne said most of the rain came on Friday and had only "drizzled" since.

"It's not enough to fill the creeks or dams," Mr Thorne said.

The township is still under strict water conditions, with water being trucked in.

"Everyone realises what we've got to do," he said.

"It'll rain when it rains."

BOM meteorologist Jonathon How said so far this month Gladstone had received 105mm of rain and was on track to hit the January average of 148mm.

But with conditions set to ease, Mr How said the average might not be met.

"It's been a good few weeks as we've seen higher rainfall totals," he said.

"Compared to last year's January falls of 39mm, it's looking a lot better."

According to the Bureau, a drought is a prolonged, abnormally dry period with a serious rainfall deficiency.

Mr How said for the drought to break, the region would have to make up that deficiency.

"For the Gladstone area and the central coast of Queensland, it's been a very dry 12-18 months," Mr How said.

"Last year Gladstone got 477mm of rain against the average of 886mm."

So to break the drought Gladstone would need to make up the almost 410mm difference.

Mr How said weeks to months of above-average rain would be required to even get close.

However it also depended on the time frame measured.

"In terms of this year, if Gladstone was to get the next six months of average rainfall, that period wouldn't be classified as being in drought," Mr How said.

"But if you extend it back to the start of last year, it would still be drought."

He said there were good signs that normal weather patterns were returning and people were seeing more rain.

"Every little bit helps," he said.

"For many people, rain would be very welcomed no matter what the total is."

Light showers are expected to continue across the region this week as moisture moves in from the Coral Sea but won't be as heavy as the weekend's falls.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said up to 10mm was predicted today, making it a potentially wet start to the school year.

The rest of the week is expected to be cloudy with a chance of light showers.

Temperatures are set to remain around the low 30s, cooling slightly overnight.