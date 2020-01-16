Menu
MUCH NEEDED RAIN: Decent rainfall is predicted in the next few days. Photo: Anastassia Perets
Weather

RAINFALL: How much rain is predicted for Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jan 2020 12:30 PM
IT’S brolly weather in Gladstone for the next few days with decent rainfall predicted for Saturday.

Today Gladstone is predicted to receive up to 4mm, however places around the region have received large falls in the past 24 hours.

Awoonga Dam received the highest rainfall with 41mm, followed by Benaraby with 20mm.

Tomorrow the region is forecast to receive up to 8mm and Saturday up to 20mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said there were early coastal showers predicted for coming days.

“We have a chance of thunderstorms all the way through to Saturday,” Ms Hoff said.

“We could see some severe storms further out the west but are not expecting any to develop out in the Gladstone area.”

She said although Gladstone had received some good rainfall for January it was hard to gauge if the port city would meet its monthly average.

“What we saw about a week ago, about 30mm, that was very good, that’s what we like to see in January,” Ms Hoff said.

“But because the rain for Gladstone during January tends to fall in batches, we can’t really track it in the sense we expect to have a certain amount.”

Ms Hoff said it was difficult to predict with any confidence how the recent rainfall would impact the three-month forecast, however wet weather and a nearby monsoon would have some influence.

“We have a better chance of the receiving the annual rainfall than last year,” she said.

